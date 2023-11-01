Police are searching for the man suspected of robbing a bank and convenience store in central Maine.

The man entered the Bangor Savings Bank in Waterville about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday and allegedly gave a threatening note to the teller, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The man then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Fairfield police said Wednesday.

Officers from Fairfield, Waterville and Winslow failed to locate the suspect.

A man, believed to be the same suspect in the bank robbery, entered the Circle K on Norridgewock Road in Fairfield about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect allegedly robbed the store and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Fairfield and Waterville police are conducting a joint investigation into the robberies.

Anyone with information about the robberies can call Waterville Police Detective Chase Fabian at 207-680-4700 or Fairfield Police Detective Shanna Blodgett at 207-453-9322.