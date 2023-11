The woman who died in last week’s crash in Monmouth has been identified.

Karen Dagostino, 43, of Auburn was driving near the intersection of Route 202 and Ouellette Lane about 12:45 p.m. when she left the road, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Dagostino died at the scene, the Journal reported.

It’s unclear why she left the road, but the preliminary investigation has ruled out drugs and alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation.