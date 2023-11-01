Central Maine Healthcare reported Wednesday that another patient who was injured in the Oct. 25 mass shooting has been upgraded to stable condition.

Of the three remaining patients at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, two are now in stable condition. One remains in critical condition, according to Central Maine Healthcare.

All but one of the 14 patients who initially survived the attacks were brought to CMMC. Three of those patients died at the hospital. One patient was transferred to Mass General Hospital. The rest were discharged from CMMC.