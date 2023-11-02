A Bangor woman received one of the most significant sentences ever handed down in a Maine drug case after she was found to possess more than 2,000 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency released on Thursday.

Angelena Quirion, 41, of Bangor was convicted on numerous aggravated drug trafficking offenses and sentenced to 30 years in prison with all but 25 years suspended, followed by four years of probation, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The sentencing on Wednesday followed a four-day jury trial in Bangor Unified Criminal Court.

Auburn Police arrested Quirion on Jan. 20, 2022. At the time, police found “a significant amount” of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in the vehicle she was in. On Jan. 21, 2022, agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency searched Quirion’s home in Bangor.

Through the two searches, police seized 1,316 grams, or 2.9 pounds, of methamphetamine, 1,206 grams, or 2.7 pounds, of fentanyl and 247 grams, or half of a pound, of cocaine. Quirion also had more than $30,000 in cash, two handguns and an AR-15 rifle, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Tuesday.

According to federal statistics , it takes around two milligrams of fentanyl to trigger a fatal overdose. Under those guidelines, 1,206 grams of fentanyl is enough to kill more than 600,000 people, and nearly half the estimated population of Maine.

The amount of drugs found were well more than what is required to trigger a four-year mandatory-minimum jail sentence and “represents one of the most significant seizures, to date, in the State of Maine,” according to a statement from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Quirion had no prior felony record in Maine.