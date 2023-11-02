Law enforcement personnel are staged in a school parking lot during a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Credit: Matt Rourke / AP

Maine State Police released a detailed timeline on Thursday of the extensive manhunt for the Lewiston mass shooter.

The timeline shows that police identified Robert R. Card II as a suspect at 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, about two hours after he killed 18 people and injured 13 more at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille.

At 9:04 p.m., members of Card’s family in Bowdoin had called police to say they believed Card was going to murder them, according to a police report released by Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office to the Bangor Daily News on Wednesday. Police provided extra protection at their home.

Read the full timeline here:

