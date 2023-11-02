The Friar’s Brewhouse Tap Room in Bucksport has closed after the death of Brother Don.

Donald Paul Martel died Tuesday, the friars announced Thursday morning in a social media post.

Brother Don is seen at the Friars’ Brewhouse Tap Room in Buckport in this May 15, 2018, file photo. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

A police officer found Brother Don dead in his car Wednesday at the boat launch on Jacob Buck Pond.

In response, the friars have posted a “PERMANENTLY CLOSED” sign at the tap room on Main Street.

The friars opened the tap room in 2018 after closing the iconic Friar’s Bakehouse on Central Street in downtown Bangor. The bakehouse was a popular lunch spot in Bangor for nearly 18 years, but the friars opted to close it because operating the two businesses was too much.

The friars began selling their own beer in 2013.

Brother Don holds up a bottle of beer that was made by the Franciscan Friars in this Sept. 24, 2013, file photo. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

Brother Don had experienced health issues in recent years, undergoing an emergency quadruple bypass in January 2019, which forced the tap room to close for three months while he recovered.

“The stark reality is that…now that the taproom is closed our income has ended with it. We really could use your assistance. If anyone could commit to making a monthly contribution in any amount to help support Brother Kenneth and Brother Stephen it would be greatly appreciated,” the friars said in a social media post.

