The principal of Wiscasset Middle High School has been placed on paid leave.

It’s unclear why Gina Stevens has been placed on leave, with Superintendent Kim Andersson only telling the Wiscasset Newspaper that it was a “confidential personnel matter.”

Stevens’ duties are being shared among administrative staff, according to the Wiscasset Newspaper.

Stevens joined the district in 2020 and became principal in February when her predecessor, Charles Lomonte, stepped down for health reasons, The Times Record reported.