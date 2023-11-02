Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Pine Tree Power is so bad for our state that it’s brought some labor and businesses together to oppose the Question 3 referendum. I join them in their opposition and share their concerns about the potential impact of a government takeover of the state’s two private utilities.

First, there’s the estimated $13.5 billion price tag. It’s twice the size of Maine’s annual state budget and nearly quadruple the amount of the state’s entire debt load, including all the debt incurred by the University of Maine System and Maine Turnpike Authority. That’s an awful lot of money to borrow and for ratepayers to have foisted on us. Interest alone could add $500 million a year.

Then, there’s the elected board that will be in charge of Pine Tree Power and our electricity. I can’t get over the fact that there are no professional qualifications required for the elected members to serve on it. I want a utility run by people who are proficient in grid management and understand energy planning and forecasting. Not one filled with politicians who only answer to voters every six years.

I urge you to stand in solidarity with the union members and business leaders opposing Pine Tree Power and vote no on Question 3.

Stephanie Roper

Hope