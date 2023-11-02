For the first time in school history, the University of Maine’s women’s soccer team will host an America East championship game on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Junior striker Abby Kraemer, who was just named the league’s Striker of the Year, scored her second goal of the game with just 29 seconds remaining in regulation off a free kick to give the Black Bears a 2-1 semifinal win over sixth seed Vermont at Mahaney Diamond on Thursday night.

UMaine is now 10-1-6 and extended its home unbeaten streak to 18 games (10-0-8).

UVM wound up 10-7-1.

Fourth seed UMass Lowell, 5-5-7, upset top seed Binghamton 2-1 in overtime so the River Hawks will travel to Orono for the championship game.

UMass Lowell dealt UMaine its only loss this season, 2-0, in Lowell.

Kraemer missed that game after picking up two yellow cards and a red card in the previous game which resulted in a mandatory one-game suspension.

Kraemer, who had hit the post seven minutes earlier, decided it when she curled a free kick over the Vermont wall and into the upper corner to the right of Vermont goalkeeper Erin Murphy for her 13th goal of the season and sixth game-winner..

“That’s why she was the Striker of the Year,” said UMaine head coach Scott Atherley. “Abby wants the ball in that situation.”

Kraemer had opened the scoring in the first half off assists from Lara Kirkby and Kristina Kelly.

But Lauren DeGroot equalized early in the second half.

It was her fifth goal of the season and three have come against UMaine as she scored both Catamount goals in a 3-2 loss to UMaine during the regular season.

UMaine goalie Kira Kutzinski and UVM’s Murphy each made five saves.

UMaine attempted 14 shots to UVM’s seven and had a 7-6 edge in shots on goal.

Atherley said his team controlled play in the first half but Vermont stepped up its game in the second half and its high press bothered his Black Bears.

“Both teams had a couple of chances in the second half,” said Atherley who added that he is glad his team doesn’t have to make the long trip to Binghamton.

“‘It’s an advantage playing at home. They gave us our only loss so we’re grateful we have a second chance at [UMass Lowell],” said Atherley.

It was UMaine’s only conference loss in two seasons.