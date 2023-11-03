CARIBOU, Maine – When Cody Campbell realized that Aroostook County had no eco blasting services, he decided to use his newfound skills to start a first-of-its-kind business in the region.

Unlike traditional sand blasting, eco blasting is a more environmentally-friendly method of removing rust, graffiti and old paint from surfaces, including vehicles, farm equipment and the sides of buildings. Eco blasting, also known as media blasting, combines crushed and recycled bottle glass with pressurized water to remove unwanted materials from surfaces.

Sand blasting often uses hazardous materials like crystalline silica, which, if ingested into the lungs, can cause a respiratory disease known as silicosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sand blast operators are at risk for silicosis if they do not use containment methods like blast-cleaning machines and cabinets to control the spread of dust during blasting.

Campbell purchased his eco blasting machine through Dustless Blasting, a Texas company that uses less than 1 percent of silica as an abrasive chemical. Instead, Campbell’s machine uses 100 percent recycled crushed glass and combines that with pressurized water, which suppresses the dust, Campbell said.

The non-toxicity of the recycled media makes it alright to leave on site after a project, Campbell said. But for certain projects, like those involving paint removal, he often lays down plastic before starting the blasting, then brings leftover glass to the nearest landfill.

Campbell became the sole owner and operator of Aroostook Eco Blasting in September and he has been reaching out to local farmers, repair shop owners and others about the safety and advantages of eco media blasting.

For instance, farmers often work with aging equipment that has rusted extensively over the years. Despite using different materials, eco media blasting takes away that rust and makes the equipment look new and run more efficiently longer, Campbell said.

Campbell, a Fort Fairfield native, is still making business connections in Aroostook communities but said he has seen success with his methods so far.

At Bonville Boys, a repair shop in Presque Isle, Campbell used his eco blasting machine to remove rust from a steel truck frame on a 2015 Peterbilt. When rust was still visible the following day, Campbell finished the work using traditional sand blasting.

Shop owner Jason Bonville said that while eco blasting might not work as efficiently on steel, he would consider trying the method again on other surfaces.

“The biggest benefit is that it’s dustless, so it doesn’t affect peoples’ lungs or sinuses,” Bonville said.

Campbell first gained experience operating a small sand blasting machine while working at the former Westin Enterprises in Caribou, owned by his high school auto body instructor Ken Westin.

After graduating from Caribou High School in 2018, Campbell worked a series of jobs for local farmers, restaurants, repair shops and as an independent lawn and snow removal specialist. He has consistently worked two jobs since his junior year in high school in hopes of saving money to start his own business. He now balances Aroostook Eco Blasting with full-time work at Daaquam Lumber in Masardis and maintenance work at Holy Rosary Church in Caribou.

While thinking of potential business start-ups, Campbell visited a man in Old Town who was selling his sand blaster. After trying out the machine, larger than what he used at Westin’s shop, Campbell knew he had found his calling.

“It’s satisfying to see something that’s old and rusted look new again,” Campbell said.

Not long after, Campbell secured a loan through Northern Maine Development Commission to purchase his first eco media blaster. He also purchased a mobile trailer to take his services on the road.

Dan Umphrey, a business advisor at NMDC, praised Campbell’s willingness to bring a new type of service to Aroostook County.

“Cody is one of those unique entrepreneurs who is highly motivated and patient, which is crucial when you have a start-up business,” Umphrey said.

Campbell’s entrepreneurial spirit is helping him follow in the footsteps of his father, the late Colin Campbell, who owned Hometown Barbershop in Fort Fairfield.

If his business is successful, Campbell would like to hire another employee, purchase another blasting machine and give his business a permanent location. He is currently working to become a certified remover of lead paint and asbestos.