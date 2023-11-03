President Joe Biden is set to arrive in Maine around 2:30 p.m. on Friday to visit the scenes of last week’s mass shooting in Lewiston and meet with victims and their families.

The president and his wife, Jill Biden, will fly into Brunswick on Air Force One. They will take a helicopter to Lewiston for visits to Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant and Just-In-Time Recreation, where 18 people were killed and 13 others were injured in the Oct. 25 shooting.

At the bar, Biden, a Democrat, will meet with first responders, nurses and others who worked on the frontlines of the shooting. Then, he will deliver remarks at the bowling alley. He will go into private meetings with victims and their families after that, leaving Lewiston after 7 p.m.