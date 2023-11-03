An arrest has been made in connection with the homicide of a Freeport woman in early September.

The body of 52-year-old Danielle Goodwin was found by police near the South Portland Home Depot down an embankment by the sidewalk on Sept. 5.

South Portland Police detectives and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit detectives investigated the area throughout the night and into the next day. Goodwin was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy was conducted and she was identified.

The medical examiner’s office subsequently ruled Goodwin’s death a homicide. Her cause of death has not been released.

Goodwin was actively involved in the substance use recovery community in southern Maine, and has been remembered fondly as “probably one of the bravest women that I know,” by friend Stephanie Doyle.

An investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for 65-year-old Gary Mariner of West Newfield, who has been connected to Goodwin’s death. Mariner was arrested at a Saco residence on Friday morning, according to Maine Department of Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Mariner will make an initial court appearance in York County District Court on Monday.