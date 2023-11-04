A Smyrna man set a fire in the men’s clothing section of the Bangor Walmart on Friday night, police said.

The Bangor Fire Department and the Bangor Police Department got the call for a fire at the Stillwater Avenue store just before 6 pm on Friday night. The fire was being put out by sprinklers when authorities arrived, and no one was injured, WABI reported.

Lucas Landry, 44, was on probation for burglary when he set the fire, police said. He was arrested at his residence the next day.



Landry was charged with arson and is in Penobscot County Jail.