Police say a 70-year-old resident was killed when his Haskell Street home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters responded to a reported home on fire at 3 p.m. Friday at 26 Haskell Street and battled the blaze for at least two hours. A deceased individual believed to be Joseph Jack was found at the scene and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss. Jack, who lived with his wife, was home alone when the fire broke out.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, Moss said.