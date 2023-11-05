A 36-year-old Lewiston man was arrested on murder charges following a five-hour standoff with police Saturday.

On Friday, Jerry Thibodeau of Lewiston dropped off 40-year-old Anthony Ayotte at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, where Ayotte later died, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss. Police are not disclosing the nature of Ayotte’s injuries at this time, Moss said.

Following interviews, police issued an arrest warrant for Thibodeau, who was located at a home on Sabattus Street at about 5 p.m. Saturday, Moss said. Thibodeau refused to leave the home, so tactical and crisis negotiation teams were sent to the scene. Thibodeau was eventually taken into custody around 10 p.m.

Thibodeau is scheduled to be arraigned in Androscoggin on Monday.

Ayotte was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Center for autopsy.