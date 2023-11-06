An Oakland woman will spend four years behind bars after exposing her 14-month-old son to drugs which caused his death.

A judge sentenced Ashley Malloy on Monday to 10 years with all but four suspended followed by six years of probation. She was ordered to pay a $565 fine as well.

She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 14-month-old son, Karson Malloy, in August. Malloy also pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated drug trafficking and one count of criminal forfeiture.

In November 2021,

Maine State Police responded to a call made by Malloy that her son was having a medical emergency.

He later died at the hospital.

Police reportedly found illegal drugs on a blanket on a bed where Malloy put her son down for a nap and later found him unresponsive, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Karson had a mix of fentanyl, tramadol and a cutting agent in his system.

The Kennebec Journal reported there was enough fentanyl to kill nearly four adults.

Authorities also reportedly found nearly six pounds of fentanyl, 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine and more than a pound of crack cocaine in the apartment where they lived.

The street value of the drugs was estimated at $700,000.

Her defense team stated she was manipulated by “big drug dealers” she thought were friends, but the state said she should have known better as there was “no safe space” for her son in that apartment.