A loaded gun was found Sunday at the security checkpoint at the Portland International Jetport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The 9 mm handgun had a round in the chamber along with seven other rounds in a magazine, according to the TSA.

This was the ninth gun found at a security checkpoint at the jetport this year.

There is no word yet on if anyone is facing charges.

Airline passengers can fly with firearms in checked baggage if the firearms are properly packed and declared at check-in. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. TSA advises travelers to familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure to ensure they transport guns in accordance with applicable laws.

Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition, so travelers should also contact the airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies prior to arriving at the airport.

In addition, TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $15,000 for weapons violations.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.