A woman has died after a Jeep struck her in a crosswalk in Saco last week.

Li Z Wu, 73, of Saco was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Bradley and Spring streets about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday when she was hit by a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 44-year-old Michael T. Provencher of Waterboro, according to Deputy Chief Corey Huntress.

Provencher was making a left-hand turn onto Bradley Street when he hit Wu, Huntress said Monday morning.

Wu was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.