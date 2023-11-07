Voters chose a newcomer to fill an open Brewer City Council seat in Tuesday’s election.

Dani O’Halloran was selected to fill the seat left open after Councilor Joseph Ferris’ term ends this month. She received 1,131 votes, according to results provided by City Clerk Vincent Migliore on Tuesday night.

The other candidates, Donald Corey and Adam Eldridge, received 699 votes and 341 votes, respectively. None of the candidates have previously served on the council, though O’Halloran has experience as a former school committee member.

The total number of ballots cast in Tuesday’s election, held at Joseph L. Ferris Community Center in Brewer, was not immediately available.

O’Halloran has worked as a realtor at Realty of Maine for 26 years. She serves on the agency’s board that each month donates $2,000 to area nonprofits. Over the years, she was involved as a member of various boards, including the Brewer School Department’s committee, Brewer Federal Credit Union and United Technologies Center, she said ahead of the election.

As a councilor, her primary goal will be to make Brewer a destination and attract more businesses, particularly those wanting to create more recreational spaces beyond the school district’s facilities. Transparency with the public and a strong relationship with the school system are also important for the council, O’Halloran said.

“All towns are facing the same issue of high taxes,” she said last month. “It would be nice to bring in more businesses that would help our tax base and be family friendly.”

Voters also chose Jacob D. Cross and Mark S. Farley for Brewer School Department’s school committee, which had two open seats with three-year terms. They tallied 1,534 votes and 1,375 votes, respectively.

Manley G. DeBeck, Jr. received 1,955 votes to fill the trustee seat for the Brewer High School District. The position is a five-year term.