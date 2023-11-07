The owner of Pat’s Pizza in Orono has died.

Carl Bruce Farnsworth, also known as “Pat Junior,” died Monday, Pat’s Pizza announced in a social media post.

“‘Bruce’ leaves everyone with many fond memories in the restaurant. He enjoyed working behind the counter, talking with customers, and teasing with the kids,” Pat’s Pizza said in the social media post.

A celebration of Farnsworth’s life will be held this spring, with the date to be announced later, as well as a charity car show.

Pat’s Pizza was founded in Orono in 1931 as Farnsworth Cafe by C.D. “Pat” Farnsworth. He originally didn’t sell pizza, but burgers, hot dogs and ice cream. The iconic pizza was added to the menu in 1953. It proved so popular that Farnsworth rebranded his restaurant as Pat’s Pizza.

Farnsworth died in 2003.

Over the years, the restaurant has expanded from its original Orono location — popular with locals and University of Maine students alike — to more than a dozen locations from Presque Isle to Machias and formerly to Portland.