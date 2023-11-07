A missing Rangeley Plantation man has been found dead.

Ernest Van Soeren, 76, was last seen alive about 9:45 a.m. Monday near his West Shore Road home in Rangeley Plantation, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The search for Van Soeren began about 6:30 p.m.

Game Warden Chad Robertson and his canine partner Storm found Van Soeren’s body about 9 p.m. along the shore of Rangeley Lake in about a foot of water, Latti said late Monday night. His body was found about a quarter of a mile from his home.

Latti said it’s unknown how Van Soeren ended up in Rangeley Lake.

Van Soeren’s body was taken to Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington, where the medical examiner will determine a cause of death. His death isn’t considered suspicious, according to Latti.