A 25-year-old man was found dead after a fire in Windsor early Tuesday morning.

The fire at 762 Ridge Road was reported to the Augusta dispatch center around 12:40 a.m., according to Maine Department of Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

When first responders arrived, the body of Payson Viles was discovered in a camper trailer at the property. Viles’ body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Another person at the property received minor injuries during the blaze.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out by the state fire marshal’s office, but at this time, officials do not suspect foul play.