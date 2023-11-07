Two new members were elected Tuesday to Ellsworth’s city council.

The top two vote-getters in the election, out of a field of six candidates, were Patrick Lyons and Nancy Smith. Patrick Lyons received 1,159 votes and Smith received 911 votes. Each was elected to a three-year term on the seven-seat council and will be sworn in as councilors later this week.

John Linnehan, a local businessman who has run for city council each year for the past several years, fell short by coming in third place. He finished 137 votes behind Smith with 774.

Gene Lyons, an incumbent council first elected in 2020, lost his re-election bid. He received 670 votes, placing fourth in the election.

Marc Blanchette, a former Ellsworth city councilor who ran this year after declining to seek re-election last year, also failed to garner enough votes. He finished with 518.

The council was guaranteed to get at least one new member, with Dale Hamilton opting not to seek re-election. With Hamilton’s departure, the council will have to pick a new chairman when it meets with its new members at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13.

There were seven names on the ballot in the race but one candidate – Noah Robidoux – decided to drop out of the race soon after the city had printed its municipal ballots. Still, Robidoux received 151 votes.