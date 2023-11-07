A Bath man who pleaded guilty to domestic violence manslaughter in the death of his 66-year-old mother will spend 10 years behind bars.

Jason Ibarra strangled his mother, Jeanine Ross, to death in her Bath apartment in May 2022. Police found her body with a lanyard around her neck.

Authorities went to the apartment after Ibarra’s brother called police to report that Ibarra called him to say he killed their mother, saying he had to do it because she attacked him.

His first charge of depraved indifference murder was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Ibarra was officially sentenced to 20 years in prison, with all but 10 suspended, and six years of probation.