A Waldoboro man is accused of running into a woman with his Jeep, pinning her against a motel wall in Belfast.

Ronald Glover allegedly drove his vehicle into a woman at the Admiral’s Ocean Inn on Searsport Avenue on Sunday, pinning her against a wall of the motel, which also caused damage to the exterior wall, according to the Courier-Gazette.

Glover then allegedly fled the scene.

Late Monday night, investigators tracked down Glover and arrested him in Stockton Springs.

Grover was charged with aggravated assault and was taken to the Waldo County Jail in Belfast.

The woman was treated at a hospital and is now home recovering.

The crash remains under investigation.