A man accused of killing a Freeport woman is being held without bail.

Gary Mariner, 65, of West Newfield has been charged with murder in the death of 52-year-old Danielle Goodwin.

Mariner appeared in court virtually on Monday on a murder charge.

According to a complaint read by the judge, Mariner killed Goodwin in West Newfield on Sept. 5. That same day her body was found in a wooded area near the Home Depot on Clark’s Pond Parkway in South Portland.

Goodwin’s cause of death has not been released.