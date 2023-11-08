A man is accused of threatening an employee at the Lewiston Post Office, causing it to go into lockdown.

Dillion Lavalle, 29, of Mexico has been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

Lavalle was allegedly in the post office parking lot on Ash Street on Tuesday, making comments about harming a postal employee.

Lavallee is not an employee of the post office, but several staff members know him.

Police eventually found Lavallee in Portland, where two firearms were found in his vehicle as well.

Lavallee is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn on $2,000 cash bail.