A Rockland man will spend just under three years behind bars for sexually assaulting a young girl over the span of three years, beginning when she was 12.

Donald Wood, 68, was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years with all but 33 months suspended, according to the Courier-Gazette.

The abuse happened between 2013 and 2016, the Courier-Gazette reported.

The victim said the abuse started out as back rub and then progressed to sexual touching, sexual contact and then multiple sexual acts. Wood previously denied the allegations, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Wood agreed to a plea deal after facing more than 20 charges, including gross sexual assault.

Wood is currently out on bail, and he will begin his sentence on Jan. 1, 2024, according to the Courier-Gazette.