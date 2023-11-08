A newly elected member of the Bath City Council wants the city to prioritize climate resiliency, public transit and affordable housing.

Megan Mansfield-Pryor, an environmental specialist at the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, won the election for an at-large seat on the Bath council with 1,289 votes, or 56.36 percent of the total, according to unofficial results.

The runner-up candidate was David Levi, who received 21.56 percent of the votes. The other two candidates, Michael Reavely and Michael Plaisted, each received less than 15 percent.

In an interview earlier this month, Mansfield-Pryor said she also wants the city to focus on addressing flooding and reducing how much waste is sent to the municipal landfill.

“Even the shipyard is in a zone where sea level rise is going to have an impact, so I think there are things that we need to prioritize in terms of infrastructure,” Mansfield-Pryor said.

Plaisted and Reavely focused on the historical preservation of Bath, while Levi’s main goal was to make Bath more accessible for young families.

In uncontested races, Bath voters elected Christopher Marks and Caitlin McCorkle to the City Council. They also approved several changes to the city charter, including amending public notice requirements, replacing gender-specific pronouns in the charter and authorizing a $24.7 million bond to upgrade the finance system.