Nathan MacDonald won the at-large Brunswick Town Council seat with 3,981 votes, or 57.68 percent, according to unofficial results.

MacDonald beat out competitors Christopher Teel and Camden Reiss, who had 2,256 and 665 votes, respectively.

MacDonald’s top issue is alleviating the housing crisis in Brunswick. A renter himself, he’s a proponent of inclusionary zoning and bonuses for dense housing development. He’s also passionate about climate resilience and government transparency, especially after the backlash to Brunswick’s reassessment earlier this year and the unexpected increase in property taxes.

“My partner and I tried to move to Brunswick for over a year and couldn’t find an apartment for under $2,000 a month,” MacDonald said in an October interview.

Teel and Reiss were also passionate about government transparency, and both mentioned wanting to keep the Brunswick town budget at a reasonable level during October interviews.

In uncontested races, Brunswick also elected William Walsh, Sarah Singer and William Thompson to the school board, and Jennifer Hicks, Steven Weems and James Ecker to the town council.