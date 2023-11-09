A “concerning” post online caused the Brewer School Department to go into secure mode Thursday.

Brewer police were alerted to the post around 8 a.m. Thursday. It was made by a woman with ties to the district but likely living out of state, Deputy Chief Chris Martin said.

“It’s a concerning post but it’s not a clear threat,” he said. “Never at any point today did we believe there was going to be an active threat against the schools.”

There were assemblies and other activities within the district Thursday, so Brewer police provided additional officers to make people feel safe, Martin said.

Exterior doors to all Brewer school buildings were locked and students were not going outside, a message to parents from Superintendent Gregg Palmer said.

All inside school routines continued as normal, but after school activities were canceled, Palmer said.

“The reason for this action is due to information we received that, while not sent directly to us and that does not make any direct threat to our schools, has given us reason to take safety precautions based on our responsibility to go above and beyond when it comes to any safety issue,” he said.

Police are working with federal and state law enforcement to find the woman and follow up with her, Martin said. She is likely experiencing a mental health issue, he said.