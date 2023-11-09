Patrick Dempsey, Maine-native and People magazine’s 2023 “Sexiest Man Alive,” will play in a softball fundraiser on Saturday to support the victims of the Lewiston mass shooting.

A Lewiston Strong Softball Tournament will be held at Pettingail Park and Randal Fields in Lewiston. The games start at 7:30 a.m. Closing ceremonies will be held at 8:30 p.m.

Event organizers said 25 teams have committed to play. All event proceeds will be donated to the victims’ families.

On Wednesday, organizers announced that Dempsey will be “stepping up to the plate” and joining the benefit tournament. He will be an honorary member of the first responders’ softball team.

Dempsey was born in Lewiston and grew up in the area.

He also founded the Dempsey Center in Lewiston, which helps families impacted by cancer and hosts the Dempsey Challenge every year.

The actor is best known for his role as neurosurgeon Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy and his role in the Disney Enchanted films.

He will star in the upcoming Michael Mann film “Ferrari.”

Bill “Spaceman” Lee, the former Boston Red Sox player and current Savannah Bananas player, also will be on the mound for a few games throughout the day.

In addition to softball games, there will be a silent auction. Some of the items include an autographed Chris Sale baseball, autographed Rafael Devers photo and the “Ultimate Red Sox Fan Experience” from the Red Sox that includes four infield grandstand tickets, personalized game scoreboard message and VIP tour with opportunity to watch batting practice from the field.