A pedestrian and several police cruisers were hit during a police chase in Skowhegan.

A suspect led police on a chase through downtown Skowhegan on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Several vehicles were reportedly hit during the incident, including multiple Somerset County sheriff’s cruisers, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Police told the Morning Sentinel that a pedestrian was hit but not seriously injured and was not taken to the hospital.

Police have not yet released what caused the chase or any other details about the chase.

A witness said he saw police chasing a pickup truck around the area for 15 to 20 minutes.

The suspect was eventually arrested and taken to the Somerset County Jail in Madison. The suspect’s name has not yet been released or what charges they are facing.