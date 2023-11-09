As temperatures drop, the Waterville City Council is ditching the idea of using yurts as temporary winter shelters for the unhoused.

Last month, the city announced it was considering buying up to 10 canvas yurts, dome shaped tents, to offer shelter to campers off Front Street heading into the winter.

Councilors abandoned the previous plan on Wednesday at the mayor’s request, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

Instead, they approved a new plan that includes extending hours at the Waterville Area Soup Kitchen and creating a new warming center during emergencies at the council chamber building on Front Street.

The plan also seeks to find long-term housing solutions.