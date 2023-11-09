A police cruiser crashed into an alleged drunken driver accused of running a red light in Wells on Tuesday.

Officer Dylan McNally was driving a Ford Explorer cruiser on Route 109 about 7:20 p.m. when a Volvo exiting the Interstate 95 off-ramp ran a red light in front of him, causing him to hit the passenger side of the vehicle.

As a result of being hit by the cruiser, the Volvo then hit a pickup truck and an SUV waiting at the red light.

The officer was treated for wrist pain. The drivers of the pickup and SUV were not hurt.

The driver of the Volvo, identified as 68-year-old Victoria Mann of Lawrence, Massachusetts, complained of minor hip pain, but refused treatment.

Mann was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She was taken to the York County Jail in Alfred, where she was released on $360 cash bail.

The crash was captured on the officer’s body camera and cruiser dash camera.

Maine State Police are investigating, which is standard procedure whenever a police cruiser is involved in a crash.