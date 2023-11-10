Books-a-Million will move from its longtime Bangor location at 116 Bangor Mall Blvd. to the former Bed, Bath & Beyond space at the Bangor Parkade shopping center off Stillwater Avenue in the coming months.

Though signs have been up for several weeks at the Bangor Parkade noting the move would be happening, developers filed a permit on Thursday with the city to renovate the new location.

Books-a-Million opened in the standalone building near the Bangor Mall in 2011, not long after former tenant Borders announced it would be closing all locations nationwide. The building, a two-story retail property owned by a Florida-based company, was built in 1996.

According to an article by a local radio station, the new location will open sometime in early 2024, after the holiday shopping season is over.

It’s not the first business that was formerly located at the Bangor Mall to move to a new location on Stillwater Avenue. Bath & Body Works recently moved into the Bangor Parkade, and a Sephora formerly located inside J.C. Penney is now located inside Kohl’s.