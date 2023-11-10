JAY, Maine — An intruder reportedly entered two schools in Jay while students were present.

According to the Livermore Falls Advertiser, the person entered Spruce Mountain middle and high schools on Thursday.

According to an email to parents from the superintendent of RSU 73, the intruder gained access to the middle school by entering when a student was leaving.

At the high school, it appears the person was let in through a back door by a student.

The superintendent says the man eventually made a scene in the lobby, was physically removed, and arrested.

The name of the suspect or what he has been charged with has not yet been released.

The superintendent says while kids grow up learning it is polite to hold a door, it’s important they know not to let strangers enter the building.