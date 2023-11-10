PORTLAND, Maine – Ahead of Veterans Day, an Australian man flew all the way to the U.S. to reunite a military family in Maine with a relative’s dog tags.

Dan O’Sullivan found the dog tags belonging to Benjamin Cox while working in the Solomon Islands back in 2006. Cox, originally from Cumberland County, served in World War II. He is buried in the Mount Sinai cemetery in Portland.

Sullivan had spent 14 years trying to find the family and finally got a hold of a relative in Maine, but he ran into complications returning them because of COVID lockdowns.

Thursday, he finally got the chance to reunite Cox’s family with the tags.