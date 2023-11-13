Brewer’s recently appointed assistant city manager, Eric Glidden, became the city’s interim manager on Monday, taking the place of City Manager Stephen Bost while he is out on a medical leave.

Brewer city councilors unanimously appointed Glidden to the position during a special city council meeting on Monday afternoon. The decision came after an hour-long executive session. Officials didn’t say how long Bost’s medical leave is expected to last.

Glidden was just 11 days into the job of assistant city manager when he took the interim role. He’d taken over as assistant city manager two weeks after Brewer’s former assistant manager, James Smith, left to accept a job as Bar Harbor’s town manager.

“From working in city government before, I know you never know what will be pushed your way,” Glidden said Tuesday. “I’m excited to work with Brewer’s extremely professional city staff and support the city in Steve’s absence.”

Originally from Hampden, Glidden graduated from the University of Maine in 2008. His previous experience in local government includes serving as a town clerk in Hermon and Searsport, and working as a management assistant in Chevy Chase, Maryland.