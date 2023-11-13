A Louisiana woman who was seriously injured in a Sunday crash on Payne Road in Scarborough has died.

Megan M. Plowden, 38, of Abbeville, Louisiana, was driving on Gorham Road toward Payne Road before 7:30 a.m. when she was involved in a serious crash.

Plowden was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for serious injuries but later died.

Plowden was the only person in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It was the second fatal crash on Payne Road in as many days.

Just after noon Saturday, dispatchers say a caller reported they were hit by a vehicle on Interstate 95, which got off at exit 42, hit a guardrail several times and then took a right onto Payne Road.

The caller followed the vehicle, which went off the road, hit a rock and then a utility pole before finally coming to a rest.

The female driver, who was alone in the vehicle, died at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.