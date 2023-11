Land surveyors notified police on Tuesday that they had found human skeletal remains in Ellsworth.

The commercial land surveyors discovered the remains in the woods off Red Bridge Road and told Ellsworth police, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a press release.

The remains were brought to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed.

Moss said there is currently no risk to the public. The investigation is ongoing.