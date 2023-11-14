A Maine judge on Tuesday ordered two men convicted of a racially motivated assault to pay $1.2 million to one of their victims, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Maurice Diggins and his nephew Dusty Leo were convicted in 2020 of assaulting two black men in separate incidents in April 2018. Leo pleaded guilty, while Diggins went to trial and was found guilty by an all-white jury for the assaults and one count of conspiracy under a federal hate crimes act, a first in Maine.

Daimon McCollum, whom Diggins and Leo assaulted outside a 7-Eleven in Biddeford, brought the civil suit against his attackers last fall to recoup medical bills.

The hearing on Tuesday lasted one hour, according to the Press Herald, after which Superior Court Justice Richard Mulhern ordered Diggins and Leo, who were not present, to pay McCollum $700,000 in punitive damages and $500,000 in compensatory damages.