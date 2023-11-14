A pedestrian and dog in Saco were hurt Monday evening when a driver struck them and fled the scene.

The pedestrian was walking a dog on Lincoln Street, just west of Forest Street, about 6:02 p.m. when they were struck by a small light-colored vehicle as they crossed the road, according to the Saco Police Department.

The driver then fled the scene, Saco police said Tuesday morning.

The pedestrian was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with a leg injury, while the dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

The vehicle likely has damage on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.