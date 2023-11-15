Tackling firewood or any logging-related chores on a homestead became easier and faster with the invention of the chainsaw. Gone are the days when you relied on muscle, stamina and a sharp-toothed hand saw to get the job done. But with mechanization came new challenges, including routine maintenance to keep a chainsaw in safe and reliable working condition.

As the name suggests, a chainsaw is a mechanical saw that cuts using a set of teeth that are attached to a chain that rapidly rotates along an oval bar. They are portable and powered by fuel or electricity.

Chainsaws come in a variety of sizes based on the length of the chain and bar. The most common and useful ones on a homestead are between 14 and 20 inches.

Regardless of the size, any chainsaw needs the same constant attention and care. Individual brand online sites offer the following recommendations:

Eyeball the saw

Before starting any project, check that all visible nuts, bolts and screws are tightly secure on the chainsaw. Make sure the air intake vent is clear of any debris.

Snap chain inspection

Check the tension of the chain on the bar using the “snap” method. Pull the chain on the underside of the guide bar down so one or two of the chain’s teeth are free of the guide bar. Then release it. The chain should snap directly back into place. If it does not, use the tightening tool that came with your saw and adjust the tension according to the specific setting of your chainsaw. That information will be in the owner’s manual or online.

Keep things running smoothly

Between each use, check to make sure there is oil in the reservoir that supplies lubrication to the chain. Always top it off if it is below the indicated level, using the appropriate bar-and-chain oil available at most small engine shops or hardware stores. A good rule of thumb is adding the oil for every tankful of fuel you use.

Chainsaws run on gasoline, but it has to be mixed with a special 2-cycle engine oil in a ratio specific to your particular brand of saw. That information is in the owner’s manual or can be found online. It’s helpful to designate a special fuel container to mix and store your chainsaw fuel.

Filters

Chainsaws have three filters — gas, oil and air. All three should be checked on a regular basis. How often depends on how many hours you are operating your saw.

To check the air filter, remove it from the chainsaw and, using compressed air, spray it from the inside toward the outside of the filter to remove dust and debris. If that is not enough to clean it, it’s time to replace the air filter.

In a gas-powered chainsaw, look for the fuel filter under the fuel tank cap in a small cylinder at the end of a tube. Change out that filter every few months, or sooner if it looks dirty.

Finally, inspect the oil filter under the cap of the chain bar oil tank. If it looks dusty or dirty, it can be cleaned in a bath of gasoline or simply replaced.

A clean chainsaw is a useful chainsaw

After every use, clean off any wood chips or other debris that has gotten stuck in or landed on the chainsaw. Look in all crevices and air intake areas. Wipe the saw down to remove any spilled fuel or oil and store it away in a safe, dry location until it’s needed again.

Keeping things sharp

A dull chainsaw chain is not only less efficient, it can be risky to use. When you notice your saw is not cutting as well as it did when the chain was shiny and new, it’s time to sharpen the saw. You can also make sure it stays in prime cutting condition by sharpening it after each use before putting the saw away.

You can take your chainsaw to a professional sharpener at a dealership or small engine shop. The costs for sharpening a saw run from $7 to $10 each time.

You can also do it yourself using a file that matches your chain. The exact size file needed should be listed on the box your chain came in, or online.

Place the saw on a flat surface in such a way you can hold it down firmly. You can also secure the blade in a vise.

Then, using steady, even strokes, give each cutting tooth five or six strokes with a file until the face of the cutter is silver and shiny. When you finish with one cutter, you can pull the next one toward you using the file before you start actually filing.

Keep in mind the teeth face in alternating directions, so make sure you are filing the correct direction on each one.

It may seem overwhelming, but by keeping up with these maintenance tasks, your chainsaw is going to give you years of solid service.