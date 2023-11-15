A Maine man, who allegedly claimed to be a police officer, is facing multiple charges after reportedly entering two schools in Jay while students were present.

According to the Sun Journal, police arrested 41-year-old Yeshua-Selaa Belanger of North Jay and charged him with impersonating a public servant, disorderly conduct, and trespass.

The incidents happened last Thursday at Spruce Mountain middle and high schools.

According to an email to parents from the superintendent of RSU 73, Belanger gained access to the middle school by entering when a student was leaving.

He was reportedly questioned by office staff. He left and then attempted to get into Spruce Mountain Elementary School but was unsuccessful, according to the Sun Journal.

Belanger then went to the high school where it appears he coaxed a student to let him in through a back door.

According to the Sun Journal, Belanger told school officials that he was a police officer. He eventually reportedly made a scene in the lobby, was physically removed, and arrested.

Belanger was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center and later released on $500 bail.

He has reportedly been banned from the school district.

According to the Sun Journal, new safety protocols have been put in place at the schools.