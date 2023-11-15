A 16-year-old who was injured in the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewiston was discharged from Mass General for Children in Boston on Nov. 8.

Gavin Robitaille was bowling at Just-In-Time Recreation on Oct. 25 when Robert R. Card II opened fire on patrons there and at Schemengees Bar and Grille, killing 18 people and injuring 13.

In a statement on a GoFundMe page for Robitaille’s medical expenses, the family said Robitaille underwent emergency surgery at Central Maine Medical Center to stabilize him before he was transferred to the hospital in Boston.

Robitaille, a sophomore at Edward Little High School in Auburn and a competitive baseball pitcher, is now scheduled for a third surgery with several more anticipated to reconstruct his shattered arm and repair extensive muscle and nerve damage, according to the statement.

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $56,000 toward a goal of $100,000 as of Wednesday night.