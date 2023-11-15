Winter is right around the corner and so is the risk of people in homeless encampments getting snow from plows dumped on them.

The Maine Department of Transportation said when plows clear snow on Casco Bay Bridge it usually spills off the sides and onto the park below where there’s currently an encampment.

While speaking with WGAN on Wednesday, Portland Police Chief Mark Dubois said the Department of Transportation put up stakes marking those spill areas, but campers removed them, so officials are trying something else.

“The last I saw is they’re going to put up some fencing so they’re going to have to expand on both sides of the bridge, the safe area. So, that’s a major a concern. The first big snowfall there’s going to be a problem,” Dubois said.

Dubois also said police are prepared for the risk of more fires at encampments as people try to stay warm.

Three tents caught fire over the weekend on the East End because of propane tanks used for heat.