A home was damaged but no one was injured during a fire Thursday morning in Hampden.

There was heavy smoke coming from the home and a fire centered around a porch when firefighters were called to the scene on Carmel Road North, near Babcock Road, Deputy Fire Chief Jason Lundstrom said.

Carmel Road North in Hampden was closed Thursday morning while firefighters from Hampden and surrounding mutual aid departments respond to a house fire. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Crews knocked the fire down and searched the house for people but didn’t find anyone, Lundstrom said. The building owner confirmed no one was inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

“We got here fast,” Lundstrom said. “We identified where the bulk of the fire was coming from and crews went to work. They did a really good job.”