A lobsterman helped police rescue a person from their car on Thursday afternoon after the vehicle went down the boat ramp near East End Beach in Portland and into Casco Bay.

Portland police said they received a call just after noon of an occupied vehicle that had gone into the water. At the scene, police and fire personnel tried to force their way into the submerged car but failed.

A nearby lobster boat had a diver onboard who helped get the occupant out of the vehicle.

The occupant, described by police only as a 33-year-old, was unresponsive without a pulse, but was later revived and transported to Maine Medical Center and is now in stable condition, according to police.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Police said the car had been reported stolen from South Portland earlier in the day.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 207-874-8575.