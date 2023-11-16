A Windham man received only minor injuries after crashing a small plane in the woods in Limington Thursday afternoon.

Maine State Police were called to an area less than a mile west of the Limington-Harmon Airport at about 12:30 p.m. for a report of an airplane crash.

A pilot received only minor injuries in a crash in Limington on Thursday. Credit: Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

At a clearing in the woods near the intersection of North Road and Sutton Hill Road, a trooper saw the plane, nose down into the ground of the woods, Maine State Police said in a statement.

The pilot, Bradley Marston, 62, of Windham was walking around the crash site and told police that he had just taken off from Limington Airport when his engine failed and he crashed.

Medics evaluated Marston, and he was eventually brought to the hospital for minor injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration is reviewing the crash.